The Chart for Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) went down by -11.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.49. The company’s stock price has collected 39.89% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ :MMAT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MMAT is at 1.58.

MMAT currently public float of 270.96M and currently shorts hold a 10.37% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MMAT was 4.58M shares.

MMAT’s Market Performance

MMAT stocks went up by 39.89% for the week, with a monthly jump of 17.01% and a quarterly performance of -3.23%, while its annual performance rate touched -82.46%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 21.67% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.87% for Meta Materials Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 26.24% for MMAT stocks with a simple moving average of -33.48% for the last 200 days.

MMAT Trading at 14.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MMAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.67%, as shares surge +8.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MMAT rose by +39.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7415. In addition, Meta Materials Inc. saw -62.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MMAT starting from Palikaras Georgios, who purchase 42,000 shares at the price of $0.96 back on Aug 11. After this action, Palikaras Georgios now owns 1,158,907 shares of Meta Materials Inc., valued at $40,320 using the latest closing price.

Welch Thomas Gordon, the 10% Owner of Meta Materials Inc., purchase 35,000 shares at $1.28 during a trade that took place back on Jun 24, which means that Welch Thomas Gordon is holding 2,450,243 shares at $44,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MMAT

Equity return is now at value -22.40, with -17.70 for asset returns.