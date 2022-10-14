Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | QuidelOrtho Corporation (QDEL)

QuidelOrtho Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) went up by 10.53% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $180.06. The company’s stock price has collected 3.04% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 12/23/21 that Quidel to Buy Ortho Clinical in Deal Valued at $6 Billion

Is It Worth Investing in QuidelOrtho Corporation (NASDAQ :QDEL) Right Now?

QuidelOrtho Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 3.45 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for QDEL is at 0.18.

QDEL currently public float of 49.30M and currently shorts hold a 6.73% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of QDEL was 700.33K shares.

QDEL’s Market Performance

QDEL stocks went up by 3.04% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.39% and a quarterly performance of -26.47%, while its annual performance rate touched -46.06%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.52% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.75% for QuidelOrtho Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.47% for QDEL stocks with a simple moving average of -24.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QDEL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QDEL stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for QDEL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for QDEL in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $90 based on the research report published on September 19th of the current year 2022.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see QDEL reach a price target of $86. The rating they have provided for QDEL stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on July 20th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to QDEL, setting the target price at $110 in the report published on June 17th of the current year.

QDEL Trading at -7.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QDEL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.52%, as shares sank -10.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QDEL rose by +3.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $73.08. In addition, QuidelOrtho Corporation saw -44.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QDEL starting from POLAN MARY LAKE PH D, who sale 1,525 shares at the price of $113.59 back on Mar 18. After this action, POLAN MARY LAKE PH D now owns 18,162 shares of QuidelOrtho Corporation, valued at $173,227 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QDEL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+53.92 for the present operating margin

+74.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for QuidelOrtho Corporation stands at +41.46. Equity return is now at value 36.90, with 24.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.45.