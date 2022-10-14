Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Camber Energy Inc. (CEI)

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX:CEI) went down by -1.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.98. The company’s stock price has collected -26.34% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/30/21 that Virgin Galactic, Camber Energy, Bed Bath & Beyond, Jefferies: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX :CEI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CEI is at -1.34.

CEI currently public float of 452.89M and currently shorts hold a 8.39% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CEI was 24.08M shares.

CEI’s Market Performance

CEI stocks went down by -26.34% for the week, with a monthly drop of -42.36% and a quarterly performance of -54.57%, while its annual performance rate touched -88.23%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.56% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.20% for Camber Energy Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -22.09% for CEI stocks with a simple moving average of -70.83% for the last 200 days.

CEI Trading at -43.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CEI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.56%, as shares sank -42.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -54.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CEI fell by -26.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -81.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2084. In addition, Camber Energy Inc. saw -80.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CEI

Equity return is now at value 393.80, with -763.20 for asset returns.