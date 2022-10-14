Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC)

Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE:ORC) went up by 6.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.25. The company’s stock price has collected 13.09% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE :ORC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ORC is at 1.49.

ORC currently public float of 34.99M and currently shorts hold a 8.31% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ORC was 1.08M shares.

ORC’s Market Performance

ORC stocks went up by 13.09% for the week, with a monthly drop of -23.03% and a quarterly performance of -34.09%, while its annual performance rate touched -61.72%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.38% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.91% for Orchid Island Capital Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.21% for ORC stocks with a simple moving average of -38.92% for the last 200 days.

ORC Trading at -23.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ORC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.38%, as shares sank -21.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -40.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ORC rose by +13.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.58. In addition, Orchid Island Capital Inc. saw -57.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ORC

Equity return is now at value -35.00, with -4.00 for asset returns.