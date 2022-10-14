Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for MasTec Inc. (MTZ)

MasTec Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) went up by 7.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $104.21. The company’s stock price has collected 3.94% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in MasTec Inc. (NYSE :MTZ) Right Now?

MasTec Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 30.72 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MTZ is at 1.31. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for MasTec Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $101.50, which is $32.05 above the current price. MTZ currently public float of 57.11M and currently shorts hold a 5.10% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MTZ was 684.00K shares.

MTZ’s Market Performance

MTZ stocks went up by 3.94% for the week, with a monthly drop of -15.52% and a quarterly performance of -1.89%, while its annual performance rate touched -17.53%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.31% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.55% for MasTec Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.49% for MTZ stocks with a simple moving average of -12.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MTZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MTZ stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for MTZ by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for MTZ in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $110 based on the research report published on February 28th of the current year 2022.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MTZ reach a price target of $120, previously predicting the price at $122. The rating they have provided for MTZ stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 28th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to MTZ, setting the target price at $120 in the report published on September 17th of the previous year.

MTZ Trading at -9.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.31%, as shares sank -14.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MTZ rose by +3.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $70.61. In addition, MasTec Inc. saw -23.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MTZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.69 for the present operating margin

+9.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for MasTec Inc. stands at +4.14. Equity return is now at value 6.90, with 2.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.61.