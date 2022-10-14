Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for DICE Therapeutics Inc. (DICE)

DICE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE) went up by 8.25% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $45.99. The company’s stock price has collected 91.43% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for DICE Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $66.00, which is -$2.56 below the current price. DICE currently public float of 36.63M and currently shorts hold a 13.92% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DICE was 676.65K shares.

DICE’s Market Performance

DICE stocks went up by 91.43% for the week, with a monthly jump of 115.35% and a quarterly performance of 164.93%, while its annual performance rate touched 67.91%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.85% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.03% for DICE Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 93.57% for DICE stocks with a simple moving average of 131.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DICE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DICE stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for DICE by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for DICE in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $36 based on the research report published on September 14th of the current year 2022.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DICE reach a price target of $37. The rating they have provided for DICE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 07th, 2022.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to DICE, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on July 18th of the current year.

DICE Trading at 109.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DICE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.85%, as shares surge +110.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +145.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DICE rose by +91.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +71.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.93. In addition, DICE Therapeutics Inc. saw 66.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DICE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4231.38 for the present operating margin

The net margin for DICE Therapeutics Inc. stands at -4351.91. Equity return is now at value -24.30, with -22.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 29.77.