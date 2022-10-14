Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (AZ)

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ) went up by 14.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.15. The company’s stock price has collected 29.74% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ :AZ) Right Now?

AZ currently public float of 18.20M and currently shorts hold a 0.68% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AZ was 42.61K shares.

AZ’s Market Performance

AZ stocks went up by 29.74% for the week, with a monthly drop of -36.00% and a quarterly performance of -28.77%, while its annual performance rate touched -67.60%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 21.27% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 14.44% for A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.02% for AZ stocks with a simple moving average of -55.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AZ stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for AZ by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AZ in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $18 based on the research report published on January 20th of the current year 2022.

AZ Trading at -28.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.27%, as shares sank -33.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AZ rose by +29.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.0900. In addition, A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. saw -80.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AZ

Equity return is now at value -106.40, with -81.20 for asset returns.