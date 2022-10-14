Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Lilium N.V. (LILM)?

Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ:LILM) went down by -3.45% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.16. The company’s stock price has collected -20.75% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/15/22 that Electric Plane Maker’s Stock Plummets After Short-Seller Report

Is It Worth Investing in Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ :LILM) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Lilium N.V. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $9.00, which is $6.87 above the current price. LILM currently public float of 52.59M and currently shorts hold a 13.48% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LILM was 1.43M shares.

LILM’s Market Performance

LILM stocks went down by -20.75% for the week, with a monthly drop of -25.00% and a quarterly performance of -33.86%, while its annual performance rate touched -81.76%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.67% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.49% for Lilium N.V. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -18.27% for LILM stocks with a simple moving average of -51.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LILM

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LILM reach a price target of $5. The rating they have provided for LILM stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 28th, 2022.

LILM Trading at -28.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LILM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.67%, as shares sank -24.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -41.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LILM fell by -20.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -77.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.0280. In addition, Lilium N.V. saw -75.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.