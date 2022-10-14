Is Code Chain New Continent Limited (CCNC) a Keeper?

Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC) went down by -10.57% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.95. The company’s stock price has collected -16.92% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ :CCNC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CCNC is at 1.30. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Code Chain New Continent Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

CCNC currently public float of 28.95M and currently shorts hold a 0.02% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CCNC was 1.89M shares.

CCNC’s Market Performance

CCNC stocks went down by -16.92% for the week, with a monthly drop of -18.05% and a quarterly performance of -57.90%, while its annual performance rate touched -83.87%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 24.07% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 21.58% for Code Chain New Continent Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.10% for CCNC stocks with a simple moving average of -68.69% for the last 200 days.

CCNC Trading at -15.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCNC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 21.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 24.07%, as shares sank -17.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -39.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCNC fell by -16.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -80.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1872. In addition, Code Chain New Continent Limited saw -80.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CCNC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-58.52 for the present operating margin

+32.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Code Chain New Continent Limited stands at -63.22. Equity return is now at value -59.20, with -38.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.86.