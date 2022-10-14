Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) went down by -2.74% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $99.00. The company’s stock price has collected -23.01% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/26/22 that Macau to Reopen for Tours From China. Casino Stocks Are Rising.

Is It Worth Investing in Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ :WYNN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for WYNN is at 2.00. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Wynn Resorts Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $82.58, which is $26.72 above the current price. WYNN currently public float of 103.45M and currently shorts hold a 7.16% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WYNN was 2.96M shares.

WYNN’s Market Performance

WYNN stocks went down by -23.01% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.92% and a quarterly performance of 2.94%, while its annual performance rate touched -38.23%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.27% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.12% for Wynn Resorts Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -13.02% for WYNN stocks with a simple moving average of -19.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WYNN

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WYNN reach a price target of $117. The rating they have provided for WYNN stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on September 15th, 2022.

Barclays gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to WYNN, setting the target price at $62 in the report published on June 29th of the current year.

WYNN Trading at -11.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WYNN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.27%, as shares sank -12.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WYNN fell by -23.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $65.24. In addition, Wynn Resorts Limited saw -32.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WYNN starting from Mulroy Patricia, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $66.14 back on Sep 19. After this action, Mulroy Patricia now owns 6,781 shares of Wynn Resorts Limited, valued at $132,274 using the latest closing price.

Mulroy Patricia, the Director of Wynn Resorts Limited, sale 2,000 shares at $67.11 during a trade that took place back on Aug 08, which means that Mulroy Patricia is holding 8,781 shares at $134,220 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WYNN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10.30 for the present operating margin

+13.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wynn Resorts Limited stands at -20.08. Equity return is now at value 216.40, with -5.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.23.