Here’s Our Rant About Meiwu Technology Company Limited (WNW)

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ:WNW) went up by 12.59% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.20. The company’s stock price has collected 72.73% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/17/20 that Roku, Lennar, Bitcoin: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ :WNW) Right Now?

WNW currently public float of 16.72M and currently shorts hold a 1.76% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WNW was 318.05K shares.

WNW’s Market Performance

WNW stocks went up by 72.73% for the week, with a monthly jump of 122.55% and a quarterly performance of 106.80%, while its annual performance rate touched -60.31%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 24.24% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.36% for Meiwu Technology Company Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 85.36% for WNW stocks with a simple moving average of 48.20% for the last 200 days.

WNW Trading at 104.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WNW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 24.24%, as shares surge +121.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +123.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WNW rose by +72.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8616. In addition, Meiwu Technology Company Limited saw -35.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for WNW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10.17 for the present operating margin

+23.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Meiwu Technology Company Limited stands at -9.12. Equity return is now at value -14.20, with -6.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.35.