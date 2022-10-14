Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Top Ships Inc. (TOPS)?

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) went down by -5.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $33.00. The company’s stock price has collected -18.59% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ :TOPS) Right Now?

TOPS currently public float of 2.79M and currently shorts hold a 24.11% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TOPS was 2.19M shares.

TOPS’s Market Performance

TOPS stocks went down by -18.59% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.58% and a quarterly performance of -26.41%, while its annual performance rate touched -83.72%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 38.51% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 36.58% for Top Ships Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.68% for TOPS stocks with a simple moving average of -59.33% for the last 200 days.

TOPS Trading at -8.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TOPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 36.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 38.51%, as shares sank -0.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TOPS fell by -18.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -71.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.54. In addition, Top Ships Inc. saw -68.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.