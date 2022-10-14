Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) went up by 4.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.96. The company’s stock price has collected -3.36% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE :CPG) Right Now?

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 2.44 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CPG is at 3.07.

The average price from analysts is $11.38, which is $5.84 above the current price. CPG currently public float of 552.99M and currently shorts hold a 2.75% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CPG was 12.95M shares.

CPG’s Market Performance

CPG stocks went down by -3.36% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.37% and a quarterly performance of 8.12%, while its annual performance rate touched 47.03%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.19% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.53% for Crescent Point Energy Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.55% for CPG stocks with a simple moving average of -0.12% for the last 200 days.

CPG Trading at 0.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.19%, as shares surge +3.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPG fell by -3.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.70. In addition, Crescent Point Energy Corp. saw 34.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CPG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+40.44 for the present operating margin

+44.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Crescent Point Energy Corp. stands at +83.55. Equity return is now at value 28.50, with 17.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.40.