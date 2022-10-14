Can Lyft Inc. (LYFT) Remain Competitive?

Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) went up by 0.76% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $57.68. The company’s stock price has collected -12.48% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/28/22 that Lyft Is Freezing U.S. Hiring. What It Means for the Stock.

Is It Worth Investing in Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ :LYFT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for LYFT is at 1.67.

LYFT currently public float of 309.25M and currently shorts hold a 12.19% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LYFT was 14.65M shares.

LYFT’s Market Performance

LYFT stocks went down by -12.48% for the week, with a monthly drop of -29.92% and a quarterly performance of -7.34%, while its annual performance rate touched -77.48%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.99% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.33% for Lyft Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -15.12% for LYFT stocks with a simple moving average of -53.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LYFT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LYFT stocks, with Gordon Haskett repeating the rating for LYFT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LYFT in the upcoming period, according to Gordon Haskett is $24 based on the research report published on October 12th of the current year 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LYFT reach a price target of $16, previously predicting the price at $30. The rating they have provided for LYFT stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on October 07th, 2022.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to LYFT, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on September 26th of the current year.

LYFT Trading at -24.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LYFT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.99%, as shares sank -29.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LYFT fell by -12.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.88. In addition, Lyft Inc. saw -71.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LYFT starting from Sverchek Kristin, who sale 18,885 shares at the price of $20.05 back on Aug 10. After this action, Sverchek Kristin now owns 194,538 shares of Lyft Inc., valued at $378,663 using the latest closing price.

Sverchek Kristin, the President of Business Affairs of Lyft Inc., sale 13,000 shares at $18.98 during a trade that took place back on Aug 09, which means that Sverchek Kristin is holding 70,350 shares at $246,789 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LYFT

Equity return is now at value -77.80, with -20.00 for asset returns.