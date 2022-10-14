Buy or Sell Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Home  »  Trending   »  Buy or Sell Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) Stock Now |...

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) Stock

Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX:UEC) went up by 5.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.60. The company’s stock price has collected -4.23% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX :UEC) Right Now?

Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX:UEC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 296.15 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for UEC is at 2.14.

UEC currently public float of 339.49M and currently shorts hold a 13.92% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UEC was 9.76M shares.

UEC’s Market Performance

UEC stocks went down by -4.23% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.78% and a quarterly performance of 14.24%, while its annual performance rate touched 8.76%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.52% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.34% for Uranium Energy Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.62% for UEC stocks with a simple moving average of -0.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UEC

Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of “Speculative Buy” to UEC, setting the target price at $1.50 in the report published on October 14th of the previous year.

UEC Trading at -2.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UEC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.52%, as shares surge +0.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UEC fell by -4.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.72. In addition, Uranium Energy Corp. saw 14.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for UEC

Equity return is now at value 1.90, with 1.70 for asset returns.

