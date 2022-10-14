Borr Drilling Limited (BORR): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) went up by 7.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.96. The company’s stock price has collected -2.72% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE :BORR) Right Now?

The average price from analysts is $5.67. BORR currently public float of 101.01M and currently shorts hold a 6.34% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BORR was 1.84M shares.

BORR’s Market Performance

BORR stocks went down by -2.72% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.27% and a quarterly performance of 39.86%, while its annual performance rate touched 83.64%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.13% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.97% for Borr Drilling Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.07% for BORR stocks with a simple moving average of 5.74% for the last 200 days.

BORR Trading at 0.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BORR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.13%, as shares sank -6.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BORR fell by -2.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +81.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.73. In addition, Borr Drilling Limited saw 90.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.