Ambev S.A. (ABEV) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) went up by 1.43% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.32. The company’s stock price has collected -7.21% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Ambev S.A. (NYSE :ABEV) Right Now?

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 17.26 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ABEV is at 1.06. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for Ambev S.A. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.59, which is $0.5 above the current price. ABEV currently public float of 4.41B and currently shorts hold a 0.76% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ABEV was 30.88M shares.

ABEV’s Market Performance

ABEV stocks went down by -7.21% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.08% and a quarterly performance of 6.79%, while its annual performance rate touched 5.67%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.08% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.18% for Ambev S.A. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.08% for ABEV stocks with a simple moving average of -0.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ABEV

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ABEV reach a price target of $3.50, previously predicting the price at $3. The rating they have provided for ABEV stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 03rd, 2021.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to ABEV, setting the target price at $3.50 in the report published on October 06th of the previous year.

ABEV Trading at -3.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABEV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.08%, as shares sank -1.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABEV fell by -7.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.92. In addition, Ambev S.A. saw 1.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ABEV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.64 for the present operating margin

+48.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ambev S.A. stands at +17.39. Equity return is now at value 16.20, with 10.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.99.