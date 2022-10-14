Adeia Inc. (ADEA): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA) went up by 11.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.72. The company’s stock price has collected 20.98% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ :ADEA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ADEA is at 1.19. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Adeia Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.10, which is $11.33 above the current price. ADEA currently public float of 102.44M and currently shorts hold a 11.69% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ADEA was 629.29K shares.

ADEA’s Market Performance

ADEA stocks went up by 20.98% for the week, with a monthly drop of -27.51% and a quarterly performance of -27.91%, while its annual performance rate touched -42.48%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.38% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.89% for Adeia Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -12.80% for ADEA stocks with a simple moving average of -33.10% for the last 200 days.

ADEA Trading at -26.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADEA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.38%, as shares sank -27.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADEA rose by +20.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.03. In addition, Adeia Inc. saw -43.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ADEA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.90 for the present operating margin

+59.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Adeia Inc. stands at -6.32. Equity return is now at value -3.00, with -1.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.74.