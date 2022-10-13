Home  »  Trending   »  Why Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT)’s Mo...

Why Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) went up by 191.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.10. The company’s stock price has collected 131.66% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ :PT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PT is at 0.18. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Pintec Technology Holdings Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Cheap Stocks to Own Right Now

While finding safe stocks with the potential for monster gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Cheap Stock to Own Right Now", we have identified five stocks we believe could appreciate the most even if you just have $1,000 to invest.

Sign up here to get your free report now.

Sponsored

PT currently public float of 6.73M and currently shorts hold a 0.31% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PT was 108.34K shares.

PT’s Market Performance

PT stocks went up by 131.66% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.21% and a quarterly performance of 0.64%, while its annual performance rate touched -82.41%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 51.11% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 29.97% for Pintec Technology Holdings Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 94.47% for PT stocks with a simple moving average of -54.52% for the last 200 days.

PT Trading at 10.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 29.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 51.11%, as shares surge +7.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PT rose by +131.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4691. In addition, Pintec Technology Holdings Limited saw -58.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -39.05 for the present operating margin
  • +41.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pintec Technology Holdings Limited stands at -58.72. Equity return is now at value 100.70, with -10.80 for asset returns.

>>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<<

>>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<<

Is Teradyne Inc. (TER) a Keeper?

October 13, 2022 No Comments

Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) went down by -2.73% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $168.91. The company’s stock price has

NewsHeater is specialized on the investments in tech sphere. Its specialists are interested in stocks that have been undervalued by different reasons. They are trying to find them, count their potential and bring them to their clients.

Navigation

Newsletter

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free.

© 2021 All rights reserved​

[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]