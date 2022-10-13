Why Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) went up by 191.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.10. The company’s stock price has collected 131.66% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ :PT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PT is at 0.18. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Pintec Technology Holdings Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

PT currently public float of 6.73M and currently shorts hold a 0.31% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PT was 108.34K shares.

PT’s Market Performance

PT stocks went up by 131.66% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.21% and a quarterly performance of 0.64%, while its annual performance rate touched -82.41%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 51.11% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 29.97% for Pintec Technology Holdings Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 94.47% for PT stocks with a simple moving average of -54.52% for the last 200 days.

PT Trading at 10.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 29.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 51.11%, as shares surge +7.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PT rose by +131.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4691. In addition, Pintec Technology Holdings Limited saw -58.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-39.05 for the present operating margin

+41.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pintec Technology Holdings Limited stands at -58.72. Equity return is now at value 100.70, with -10.80 for asset returns.