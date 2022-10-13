Why F.N.B. Corporation (FNB)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) went down by -0.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.11. The company’s stock price has collected -2.25% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE :FNB) Right Now?

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.16 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FNB is at 1.06. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for F.N.B. Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.71, which is $2.73 above the current price. FNB currently public float of 347.19M and currently shorts hold a 2.94% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FNB was 1.96M shares.

FNB’s Market Performance

FNB stocks went down by -2.25% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.88% and a quarterly performance of 13.34%, while its annual performance rate touched 3.14%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.04% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.40% for F.N.B. Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.91% for FNB stocks with a simple moving average of -0.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FNB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FNB stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for FNB by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for FNB in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $12 based on the research report published on July 19th of the previous year 2021.

Stephens gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to FNB, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on November 25th of the previous year.

FNB Trading at 0.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FNB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.04%, as shares surge +1.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FNB fell by -2.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by unch in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.05. In addition, F.N.B. Corporation saw 0.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FNB starting from CAMPBELL WILLIAM B, who purchase 850 shares at the price of $11.38 back on Sep 06. After this action, CAMPBELL WILLIAM B now owns 125,583 shares of F.N.B. Corporation, valued at $9,671 using the latest closing price.

CAMPBELL WILLIAM B, the Director of F.N.B. Corporation, purchase 4,000 shares at $11.95 during a trade that took place back on Aug 30, which means that CAMPBELL WILLIAM B is holding 124,733 shares at $47,819 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FNB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+38.08 for the present operating margin

The net margin for F.N.B. Corporation stands at +30.38. Equity return is now at value 7.00, with 0.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.13.