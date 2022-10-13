Why Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) went up by 0.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $131.73. The company’s stock price has collected -5.48% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/17/22 that Abbott Heart Valve Device Faces Competition

Is It Worth Investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE :EW) Right Now?

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 35.76 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EW is at 1.14. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 15 analysts out of 24 who provided ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

EW currently public float of 614.90M and currently shorts hold a 1.06% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EW was 2.56M shares.

EW’s Market Performance

EW stocks went down by -5.48% for the week, with a monthly drop of -12.34% and a quarterly performance of -14.71%, while its annual performance rate touched -24.04%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.57% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.90% for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.17% for EW stocks with a simple moving average of -20.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EW stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for EW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EW in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $110 based on the research report published on October 12th of the current year 2022.

Canaccord Genuity, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EW reach a price target of $106, previously predicting the price at $115. The rating they have provided for EW stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on July 29th, 2022.

Truist gave a rating of “Buy” to EW, setting the target price at $145 in the report published on April 13th of the current year.

EW Trading at -11.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.57%, as shares sank -12.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EW fell by -5.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $85.67. In addition, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation saw -36.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EW starting from Wood Larry L, who sale 7,242 shares at the price of $82.12 back on Oct 11. After this action, Wood Larry L now owns 202,232 shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, valued at $594,713 using the latest closing price.

BOBO DONALD E JR, the CVP,Strategy/Corp Development of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, sale 6,725 shares at $85.00 during a trade that took place back on Oct 10, which means that BOBO DONALD E JR is holding 62,561 shares at $571,625 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EW

Equity return is now at value 25.10, with 17.40 for asset returns.