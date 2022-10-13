We Analyzed the Future Direction of Ferguson plc (FERG), Here is What We Found

Ferguson plc (NYSE:FERG) went down by -2.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $183.67. The company’s stock price has collected -6.66% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Ferguson plc (NYSE :FERG) Right Now?

Ferguson plc (NYSE:FERG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.45 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FERG is at 1.28. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for Ferguson plc declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $134.72, which is $22.62 above the current price. FERG currently public float of 208.41M and currently shorts hold a 0.35% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FERG was 571.19K shares.

FERG’s Market Performance

FERG stocks went down by -6.66% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.91% and a quarterly performance of -3.64%, while its annual performance rate touched -24.12%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.77% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.31% for Ferguson plc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.25% for FERG stocks with a simple moving average of -18.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FERG

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FERG reach a price target of $194. The rating they have provided for FERG stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 22nd, 2022.

FERG Trading at -8.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FERG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.77%, as shares sank -8.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FERG fell by -6.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $109.33. In addition, Ferguson plc saw -40.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FERG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.97 for the present operating margin

+29.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ferguson plc stands at +7.24. The total capital return value is set at 23.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.24. Equity return is now at value 43.50, with 14.40 for asset returns.

Based on Ferguson plc (FERG), the company’s capital structure generated 79.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.14. Total debt to assets is 28.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 69.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.06 and the total asset turnover is 1.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.67.