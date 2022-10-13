Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) went up by 2.89% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $120.23. The company’s stock price has collected 1.37% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 07/29/22 that Sarepta Will Seek Approval of Gene Therapy

Is It Worth Investing in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :SRPT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SRPT is at 1.11.

The average price from analysts is $131.35, which is $20.24 above the current price. SRPT currently public float of 83.72M and currently shorts hold a 8.15% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SRPT was 1.09M shares.

SRPT’s Market Performance

SRPT stocks went up by 1.37% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.63% and a quarterly performance of 36.33%, while its annual performance rate touched 17.94%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.33% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.92% for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.52% for SRPT stocks with a simple moving average of 32.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SRPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SRPT stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for SRPT by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SRPT in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $140 based on the research report published on April 04th of the current year 2022.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SRPT reach a price target of $150, previously predicting the price at $157. The rating they have provided for SRPT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 05th, 2022.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to SRPT, setting the target price at $125 in the report published on December 09th of the previous year.

SRPT Trading at 2.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SRPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.33%, as shares surge +4.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SRPT rose by +1.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $110.68. In addition, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. saw 24.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SRPT starting from Chambers Michael Andrew, who purchase 57,100 shares at the price of $104.43 back on Sep 14. After this action, Chambers Michael Andrew now owns 108,178 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc., valued at $5,963,124 using the latest closing price.

Chambers Michael Andrew, the Director of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc., purchase 46,170 shares at $108.28 during a trade that took place back on Aug 19, which means that Chambers Michael Andrew is holding 51,078 shares at $4,999,230 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SRPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-64.00 for the present operating margin

+80.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. stands at -59.66. Equity return is now at value -68.00, with -17.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.75.