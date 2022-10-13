Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Five Below Inc. (FIVE)

Five Below Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) went down by -2.68% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $221.00. The company’s stock price has collected -5.25% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/09/22 that Five Below Lowers Earnings Guidance After Sales Missed Estimates

Is It Worth Investing in Five Below Inc. (NASDAQ :FIVE) Right Now?

Five Below Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 32.34 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FIVE is at 1.19. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 16 analysts out of 22 who provided ratings for Five Below Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $161.60, which is $23.29 above the current price. FIVE currently public float of 54.16M and currently shorts hold a 10.42% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FIVE was 890.21K shares.

FIVE’s Market Performance

FIVE stocks went down by -5.25% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.55% and a quarterly performance of 17.99%, while its annual performance rate touched -23.67%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.67% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.23% for Five Below Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.50% for FIVE stocks with a simple moving average of -7.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FIVE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FIVE stocks, with MKM Partners repeating the rating for FIVE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FIVE in the upcoming period, according to MKM Partners is $115 based on the research report published on July 28th of the current year 2022.

Telsey Advisory Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FIVE reach a price target of $158, previously predicting the price at $175. The rating they have provided for FIVE stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 09th, 2022.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to FIVE, setting the target price at $205 in the report published on March 31st of the current year.

FIVE Trading at 0.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FIVE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.67%, as shares surge +1.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FIVE fell by -5.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $138.19. In addition, Five Below Inc. saw -33.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FIVE starting from Washington Zuhairah Scott, who sale 550 shares at the price of $140.00 back on Sep 15. After this action, Washington Zuhairah Scott now owns 2,340 shares of Five Below Inc., valued at $77,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FIVE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.72 for the present operating margin

+33.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Five Below Inc. stands at +9.79. Equity return is now at value 21.50, with 8.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.54.