Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (KTTA) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA) went up by 1.98% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.50. The company’s stock price has collected 5.33% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ :KTTA) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

KTTA currently public float of 20.97M and currently shorts hold a 1.42% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KTTA was 491.73K shares.

KTTA’s Market Performance

KTTA stocks went up by 5.33% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.08% and a quarterly performance of 22.38%, while its annual performance rate touched -52.23%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.91% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.50% for Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.50% for KTTA stocks with a simple moving average of 8.20% for the last 200 days.

KTTA Trading at 5.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KTTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.91%, as shares surge +6.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KTTA rose by +5.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2218. In addition, Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. saw -27.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KTTA starting from Shahinian Eric, who purchase 6,710 shares at the price of $1.16 back on Sep 29. After this action, Shahinian Eric now owns 1,788,415 shares of Pasithea Therapeutics Corp., valued at $7,757 using the latest closing price.

Shahinian Eric, the Member of 10% owner group of Pasithea Therapeutics Corp., purchase 57,647 shares at $1.19 during a trade that took place back on Sep 28, which means that Shahinian Eric is holding 1,781,705 shares at $68,542 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KTTA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+90.84 for the present operating margin

-14.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. stands at -14430.49. Equity return is now at value -12.10, with -11.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 119.17.