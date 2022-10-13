Oriental Culture Holding LTD (OCG) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NASDAQ:OCG) went up by 28.46% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.80. The company’s stock price has collected 14.23% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NASDAQ :OCG) Right Now?

Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NASDAQ:OCG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 1.59 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Oriental Culture Holding LTD declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

OCG currently public float of 14.92M and currently shorts hold a 0.13% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OCG was 66.70K shares.

OCG’s Market Performance

OCG stocks went up by 14.23% for the week, with a monthly drop of -44.72% and a quarterly performance of -67.75%, while its annual performance rate touched -77.24%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.98% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.43% for Oriental Culture Holding LTD. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -17.07% for OCG stocks with a simple moving average of -73.03% for the last 200 days.

OCG Trading at -42.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OCG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.98%, as shares sank -42.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -57.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OCG rose by +14.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -81.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0407. In addition, Oriental Culture Holding LTD saw -82.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for OCG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.95 for the present operating margin

+93.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Oriental Culture Holding LTD stands at +30.44. Equity return is now at value 33.30, with 29.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.90.