Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Seritage Growth Properties (SRG)

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) went down by -9.93% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.12. The company’s stock price has collected -11.05% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE :SRG) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SRG is at 2.80. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Seritage Growth Properties declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $16.00. SRG currently public float of 36.44M and currently shorts hold a 21.55% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SRG was 749.35K shares.

SRG’s Market Performance

SRG stocks went down by -11.05% for the week, with a monthly drop of -29.50% and a quarterly performance of -18.06%, while its annual performance rate touched -41.17%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.29% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.45% for Seritage Growth Properties. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -13.82% for SRG stocks with a simple moving average of -18.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SRG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SRG stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for SRG by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for SRG in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $16 based on the research report published on April 15th of the previous year 2020.

SRG Trading at -26.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SRG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.29%, as shares sank -30.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SRG fell by -11.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.71. In addition, Seritage Growth Properties saw -35.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SRG starting from LAMPERT EDWARD S, who sale 119,886 shares at the price of $9.54 back on Oct 11. After this action, LAMPERT EDWARD S now owns 15,853,463 shares of Seritage Growth Properties, valued at $1,143,473 using the latest closing price.

LAMPERT EDWARD S, the 10% Owner of Seritage Growth Properties, sale 52,085 shares at $9.53 during a trade that took place back on Oct 10, which means that LAMPERT EDWARD S is holding 15,973,349 shares at $496,115 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SRG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-48.70 for the present operating margin

-12.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Seritage Growth Properties stands at -24.17. Equity return is now at value -18.80, with -4.90 for asset returns.