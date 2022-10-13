Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for WISeKey International Holding AG (WKEY)?

WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) went up by 2.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.70. The company’s stock price has collected -9.64% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/25/21 that Darden Restaurants, KB Home, H.B. Fuller: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ :WKEY) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for WISeKey International Holding AG declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

WKEY currently public float of 4.00M and currently shorts hold a 0.87% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WKEY was 128.51K shares.

WKEY’s Market Performance

WKEY stocks went down by -9.64% for the week, with a monthly drop of -37.50% and a quarterly performance of -37.76%, while its annual performance rate touched -87.33%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 16.04% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.49% for WISeKey International Holding AG. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.61% for WKEY stocks with a simple moving average of -61.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WKEY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WKEY stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for WKEY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WKEY in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $11 based on the research report published on December 10th of the previous year 2021.

WKEY Trading at -29.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WKEY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.04%, as shares sank -36.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -40.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WKEY fell by -14.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -81.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6590. In addition, WISeKey International Holding AG saw -80.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.