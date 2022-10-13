Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH)?

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SBH) went down by -2.89% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.86. The company’s stock price has collected -9.56% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/16/22 that Sally Beauty Customers Are Struggling. The Stock Gets a Downgrade.

Is It Worth Investing in Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (NYSE :SBH) Right Now?

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SBH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.90 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SBH is at 1.32.

SBH currently public float of 105.58M and currently shorts hold a 12.92% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SBH was 1.25M shares.

SBH’s Market Performance

SBH stocks went down by -9.56% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.99% and a quarterly performance of 0.41%, while its annual performance rate touched -23.69%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.48% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.62% for Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.77% for SBH stocks with a simple moving average of -20.50% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SBH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SBH stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for SBH by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for SBH in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $17 based on the research report published on August 12th of the current year 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Underweight” to SBH, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on June 16th of the current year.

SBH Trading at -14.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.48%, as shares sank -11.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBH fell by -9.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.19. In addition, Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. saw -34.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SBH starting from Goss John Howard JR, who sale 21,489 shares at the price of $17.76 back on Mar 02. After this action, Goss John Howard JR now owns 20,179 shares of Sally Beauty Holdings Inc., valued at $381,645 using the latest closing price.

Mulder Susan R, the Director of Sally Beauty Holdings Inc., sale 2,901 shares at $21.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 09, which means that Mulder Susan R is holding 0 shares at $60,921 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SBH

Equity return is now at value 81.60, with 8.30 for asset returns.