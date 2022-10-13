Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Alight Inc. (ALIT)?

Alight Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) went down by -0.66% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.00. The company’s stock price has collected -9.01% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Alight Inc. (NYSE :ALIT) Right Now?

Alight Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 1245.00 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Alight Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $12.50, which is $5.03 above the current price. ALIT currently public float of 428.93M and currently shorts hold a 3.50% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ALIT was 1.81M shares.

ALIT’s Market Performance

ALIT stocks went down by -9.01% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.97% and a quarterly performance of 7.79%, while its annual performance rate touched -35.38%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.37% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.61% for Alight Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.45% for ALIT stocks with a simple moving average of -13.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALIT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALIT stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for ALIT by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ALIT in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $15 based on the research report published on September 16th of the current year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ALIT reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for ALIT stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on August 02nd, 2022.

Stephens gave a rating of “Overweight” to ALIT, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on February 08th of the current year.

ALIT Trading at -5.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALIT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.37%, as shares sank -5.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALIT fell by -9.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.64. In addition, Alight Inc. saw -30.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALIT starting from Massey Richard N, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $9.54 back on Apr 01. After this action, Massey Richard N now owns 394,387 shares of Alight Inc., valued at $95,389 using the latest closing price.

FOLEY WILLIAM P II, the Director of Alight Inc., sale 189,329 shares at $10.02 during a trade that took place back on Mar 31, which means that FOLEY WILLIAM P II is holding 12,874,773 shares at $1,897,077 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALIT

Equity return is now at value 0.10, with 0.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.23.