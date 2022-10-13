Is TELUS Corporation (TU) a Keeper?

TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) went down by -1.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.50. The company’s stock price has collected -7.36% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in TELUS Corporation (NYSE :TU) Right Now?

TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 19.79 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TU is at 0.70. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for TELUS Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $25.46, which is $6.61 above the current price. TU currently public float of 1.39B and currently shorts hold a 1.09% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TU was 1.22M shares.

TU’s Market Performance

TU stocks went down by -7.36% for the week, with a monthly drop of -12.05% and a quarterly performance of -12.30%, while its annual performance rate touched -12.45%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.39% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.05% for TELUS Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.21% for TU stocks with a simple moving average of -18.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TU

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TU reach a price target of $26. The rating they have provided for TU stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on May 10th, 2022.

TU Trading at -12.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.39%, as shares sank -11.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TU fell by -7.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.64. In addition, TELUS Corporation saw -18.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.09 for the present operating margin

+18.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for TELUS Corporation stands at +9.83. Equity return is now at value 12.00, with 3.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.61.