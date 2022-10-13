Is Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) a Keeper?

Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) went down by -1.77% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.65. The company’s stock price has collected -6.93% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE :HAYW) Right Now?

Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.37 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Hayward Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.10, which is $4.69 above the current price. HAYW currently public float of 197.40M and currently shorts hold a 7.76% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HAYW was 1.68M shares.

HAYW’s Market Performance

HAYW stocks went down by -6.93% for the week, with a monthly drop of -16.32% and a quarterly performance of -35.63%, while its annual performance rate touched -59.03%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.75% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.32% for Hayward Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.42% for HAYW stocks with a simple moving average of -42.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HAYW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HAYW stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for HAYW by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HAYW in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $13 based on the research report published on July 29th of the current year 2022.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HAYW reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for HAYW stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 14th, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to HAYW, setting the target price at $21 in the report published on April 05th of the current year.

HAYW Trading at -16.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HAYW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.75%, as shares sank -13.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HAYW fell by -6.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.41. In addition, Hayward Holdings Inc. saw -66.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HAYW starting from Jones Eifion, who sale 140,501 shares at the price of $13.89 back on Jun 17. After this action, Jones Eifion now owns 175,282 shares of Hayward Holdings Inc., valued at $1,951,489 using the latest closing price.

Billow Lesley, the SVP, Chief HR Officer of Hayward Holdings Inc., sale 968 shares at $15.06 during a trade that took place back on Jun 13, which means that Billow Lesley is holding 49,097 shares at $14,578 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HAYW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.76 for the present operating margin

+43.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hayward Holdings Inc. stands at +13.06. Equity return is now at value 19.30, with 8.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.47.