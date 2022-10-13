Is a Correction Looming Ahead for VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY)

VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE:EGY) went up by 4.89% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.77. The company’s stock price has collected -7.54% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE :EGY) Right Now?

VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE:EGY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 3.26 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EGY is at 1.68. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for VAALCO Energy Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $9.50, which is $4.35 above the current price. EGY currently public float of 57.44M and currently shorts hold a 9.89% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EGY was 2.10M shares.

EGY’s Market Performance

EGY stocks went down by -7.54% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.75% and a quarterly performance of -0.96%, while its annual performance rate touched 59.94%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.31% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.33% for VAALCO Energy Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.42% for EGY stocks with a simple moving average of -10.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EGY

ROTH Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to EGY, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on March 24th of the previous year.

EGY Trading at 5.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EGY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.31%, as shares surge +8.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EGY fell by -7.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +51.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.73. In addition, VAALCO Energy Inc. saw 60.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EGY starting from FAWTHROP ANDREW LAWRENCE, who sale 35,000 shares at the price of $5.53 back on Mar 14. After this action, FAWTHROP ANDREW LAWRENCE now owns 332,559 shares of VAALCO Energy Inc., valued at $193,550 using the latest closing price.

Doornik Jason, the CAO & Controller of VAALCO Energy Inc., sale 6,000 shares at $5.83 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14, which means that Doornik Jason is holding 66,073 shares at $34,980 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EGY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.73 for the present operating margin

+47.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for VAALCO Energy Inc. stands at +40.49. Equity return is now at value 64.70, with 32.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.05.