Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (CYXT)

Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT) went up by 12.25% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.42. The company’s stock price has collected -9.36% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ :CYXT) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Cyxtera Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $12.00, which is $9.61 above the current price. CYXT currently public float of 131.97M and currently shorts hold a 4.54% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CYXT was 645.54K shares.

CYXT’s Market Performance

CYXT stocks went down by -9.36% for the week, with a monthly drop of -39.57% and a quarterly performance of -70.24%, while its annual performance rate touched -62.08%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.10% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.99% for Cyxtera Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -19.14% for CYXT stocks with a simple moving average of -68.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CYXT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CYXT stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for CYXT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CYXT in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $13 based on the research report published on August 24th of the current year 2022.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CYXT reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for CYXT stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 07th, 2022.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to CYXT, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on January 03rd of the current year.

CYXT Trading at -50.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CYXT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.10%, as shares sank -38.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -72.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CYXT fell by -9.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.08. In addition, Cyxtera Technologies Inc. saw -73.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CYXT starting from Semah Victor, who sale 8,292 shares at the price of $11.77 back on Aug 10. After this action, Semah Victor now owns 29,202 shares of Cyxtera Technologies Inc., valued at $97,597 using the latest closing price.

Sagasta Carlos Ignacio, the Chief Financial Officer of Cyxtera Technologies Inc., sale 19,304 shares at $11.77 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that Sagasta Carlos Ignacio is holding 54,258 shares at $227,208 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CYXT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.37 for the present operating margin

+10.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cyxtera Technologies Inc. stands at -36.65. Equity return is now at value -30.90, with -6.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.44.