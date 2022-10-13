Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) went up by 0.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $369.69. The company’s stock price has collected -7.47% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 07/22/22 that Intuitive Surgical Stock Is Tanking. But Analysts Like the Long-Term Story.

Is It Worth Investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ :ISRG) Right Now?

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 47.60 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ISRG is at 1.28. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 24 who provided ratings for Intuitive Surgical Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

ISRG currently public float of 355.24M and currently shorts hold a 1.24% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ISRG was 1.93M shares.

ISRG’s Market Performance

ISRG stocks went down by -7.47% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.85% and a quarterly performance of -8.80%, while its annual performance rate touched -42.57%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.91% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.95% for Intuitive Surgical Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.52% for ISRG stocks with a simple moving average of -24.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ISRG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ISRG stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for ISRG by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ISRG in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $210 based on the research report published on October 12th of the current year 2022.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ISRG reach a price target of $360. The rating they have provided for ISRG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 13th, 2022.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Peer Perform” to ISRG, setting the target price at $315 in the report published on April 06th of the current year.

ISRG Trading at -12.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ISRG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.91%, as shares sank -11.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ISRG fell by -7.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $193.95. In addition, Intuitive Surgical Inc. saw -48.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ISRG starting from Johnson Amal M, who sale 6,375 shares at the price of $210.76 back on Sep 08. After this action, Johnson Amal M now owns 11,224 shares of Intuitive Surgical Inc., valued at $1,343,584 using the latest closing price.

Ladd Amy L, the Director of Intuitive Surgical Inc., sale 600 shares at $237.03 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15, which means that Ladd Amy L is holding 720 shares at $142,218 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ISRG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.89 for the present operating margin

+69.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Intuitive Surgical Inc. stands at +29.85. Equity return is now at value 12.10, with 10.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.08.