Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) went up by 1.77% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $62.29. The company’s stock price has collected -1.67% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 11/15/21 that 5 takeaways from the COP26 climate summit investors need to know

Is It Worth Investing in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE :KNX) Right Now?

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.14 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for KNX is at 1.19. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 15 analysts out of 23 who provided ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $61.24, which is $13.48 above the current price. KNX currently public float of 144.52M and currently shorts hold a 7.24% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KNX was 1.73M shares.

KNX’s Market Performance

KNX stocks went down by -1.67% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.71% and a quarterly performance of 2.17%, while its annual performance rate touched 2.37%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.58% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.74% for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.07% for KNX stocks with a simple moving average of -4.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KNX

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KNX reach a price target of $35. The rating they have provided for KNX stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 12th, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to KNX, setting the target price at $70 in the report published on June 28th of the current year.

KNX Trading at -5.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KNX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.58%, as shares sank -2.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KNX fell by -1.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.87. In addition, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. saw -19.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KNX starting from Updike James E. Jr., who sale 2,400 shares at the price of $55.18 back on Jul 29. After this action, Updike James E. Jr. now owns 19,944 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc., valued at $132,432 using the latest closing price.

GARNREITER MICHAEL, the Director of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc., sale 2,000 shares at $54.37 during a trade that took place back on Feb 25, which means that GARNREITER MICHAEL is holding 12,005 shares at $108,741 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KNX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.82 for the present operating margin

+19.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. stands at +12.39. Equity return is now at value 13.70, with 8.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.32.