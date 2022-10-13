Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (KNTE)

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) went down by -26.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.05. The company’s stock price has collected -33.39% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ :KNTE) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Kinnate Biopharma Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $35.38, which is $26.02 above the current price. KNTE currently public float of 43.87M and currently shorts hold a 7.95% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KNTE was 132.58K shares.

KNTE’s Market Performance

KNTE stocks went down by -33.39% for the week, with a monthly drop of -35.81% and a quarterly performance of -38.30%, while its annual performance rate touched -61.33%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 22.24% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.39% for Kinnate Biopharma Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -31.67% for KNTE stocks with a simple moving average of -28.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KNTE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KNTE stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for KNTE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KNTE in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $33 based on the research report published on July 28th of the current year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KNTE reach a price target of $46. The rating they have provided for KNTE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 27th, 2021.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to KNTE, setting the target price at $32 in the report published on September 23rd of the previous year.

KNTE Trading at -38.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KNTE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.24%, as shares sank -34.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KNTE fell by -33.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.67. In addition, Kinnate Biopharma Inc. saw -54.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KNTE starting from Williams Richard Thomas, who purchase 25,000 shares at the price of $8.37 back on Mar 14. After this action, Williams Richard Thomas now owns 42,333 shares of Kinnate Biopharma Inc., valued at $209,250 using the latest closing price.

Williams Richard Thomas, the Chief Medical Officer of Kinnate Biopharma Inc., purchase 15,000 shares at $8.64 during a trade that took place back on Mar 11, which means that Williams Richard Thomas is holding 17,333 shares at $129,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KNTE

Equity return is now at value -34.10, with -29.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 20.88.