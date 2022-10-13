Here’s Our Rant About Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP)

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP) went down by -2.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.12. The company’s stock price has collected -4.10% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE :UGP) Right Now?

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.36 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for UGP is at 1.17.

UGP currently public float of 748.33M and currently shorts hold a 0.58% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UGP was 1.17M shares.

UGP’s Market Performance

UGP stocks went down by -4.10% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.00% and a quarterly performance of 5.88%, while its annual performance rate touched -9.49%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.04% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.89% for Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.53% for UGP stocks with a simple moving average of -9.92% for the last 200 days.

UGP Trading at -9.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UGP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.04%, as shares sank -10.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UGP fell by -4.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.41. In addition, Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. saw -8.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for UGP

Equity return is now at value 16.50, with 4.40 for asset returns.