ESSA Pharma Inc. (EPIX): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) went up by 22.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.88. The company’s stock price has collected 5.14% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ :EPIX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for EPIX is at 1.64.

The average price from analysts is $22.33, which is $21.16 above the current price. EPIX currently public float of 41.25M and currently shorts hold a 0.86% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EPIX was 257.26K shares.

EPIX’s Market Performance

EPIX stocks went up by 5.14% for the week, with a monthly drop of -22.36% and a quarterly performance of -38.26%, while its annual performance rate touched -77.96%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.12% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.71% for ESSA Pharma Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.43% for EPIX stocks with a simple moving average of -67.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EPIX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EPIX stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for EPIX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for EPIX in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $50 based on the research report published on March 04th of the previous year 2021.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EPIX reach a price target of $17, previously predicting the price at $10. The rating they have provided for EPIX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 11th, 2021.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to EPIX, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on November 02nd of the previous year.

EPIX Trading at -23.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EPIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.12%, as shares sank -17.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EPIX rose by +5.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8280. In addition, ESSA Pharma Inc. saw -87.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EPIX starting from BIOTECH GROWTH N V, who purchase 300,000 shares at the price of $3.16 back on Jul 18. After this action, BIOTECH GROWTH N V now owns 5,879,583 shares of ESSA Pharma Inc., valued at $946,740 using the latest closing price.

BIOTECH GROWTH N V, the 10% Owner of ESSA Pharma Inc., purchase 241,665 shares at $3.13 during a trade that took place back on Jul 15, which means that BIOTECH GROWTH N V is holding 5,579,583 shares at $756,798 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EPIX

Equity return is now at value -20.40, with -20.00 for asset returns.