Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR)?

Vertex Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) went down by -5.45% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.10. The company’s stock price has collected -7.13% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/27/21 that Ford, Snowflake, GameStop: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Vertex Energy Inc. (NASDAQ :VTNR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for VTNR is at 2.06. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Vertex Energy Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $15.33, which is $8.56 above the current price. VTNR currently public float of 60.74M and currently shorts hold a 32.64% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VTNR was 3.93M shares.

VTNR’s Market Performance

VTNR stocks went down by -7.13% for the week, with a monthly drop of -14.09% and a quarterly performance of -31.27%, while its annual performance rate touched 23.99%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.79% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.71% for Vertex Energy Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.12% for VTNR stocks with a simple moving average of -23.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VTNR

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VTNR reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for VTNR stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 08th, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to VTNR, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on December 01st of the previous year.

VTNR Trading at -15.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VTNR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.79%, as shares sank -13.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -51.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VTNR fell by -7.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +50.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.71. In addition, Vertex Energy Inc. saw 49.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VTNR starting from Cowart Benjamin P, who sale 71,133 shares at the price of $8.08 back on Sep 13. After this action, Cowart Benjamin P now owns 333,986 shares of Vertex Energy Inc., valued at $574,755 using the latest closing price.

Cowart Benjamin P, the CEO and President of Vertex Energy Inc., sale 71,132 shares at $11.33 during a trade that took place back on Jul 20, which means that Cowart Benjamin P is holding 476,252 shares at $805,926 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VTNR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.51 for the present operating margin

+5.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vertex Energy Inc. stands at -28.16. Equity return is now at value -111.80, with -21.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.76.