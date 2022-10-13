Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy United Maritime Corporation (USEA)?

United Maritime Corporation (NASDAQ:USEA) went up by 13.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.95. The company’s stock price has collected -6.22% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in United Maritime Corporation (NASDAQ :USEA) Right Now?

United Maritime Corporation (NASDAQ:USEA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 1.26 x from its present earnings ratio.

USEA currently public float of 8.69M and currently shorts hold a 5.32% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of USEA was 3.91M shares.

USEA’s Market Performance

USEA stocks went down by -6.22% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.23% and a quarterly performance of -17.73%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.78% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.48% for United Maritime Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 17.95% for USEA stocks with a simple moving average of -5.45% for the last 200 days.

USEA Trading at 21.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought USEA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.78%, as shares surge +11.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, USEA rose by +13.55%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7480. In addition, United Maritime Corporation saw -37.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.