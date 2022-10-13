Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW)?

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) went down by -0.74% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.64. The company’s stock price has collected -8.53% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/25/21 that Sibanye-Stillwater Nears $1 Billion Deal to Acquire Brazilian Mines

Is It Worth Investing in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE :SBSW) Right Now?

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.90 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SBSW is at 1.55.

SBSW currently public float of 172.34M and currently shorts hold a 9.56% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SBSW was 3.21M shares.

SBSW’s Market Performance

SBSW stocks went down by -8.53% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.51% and a quarterly performance of 4.71%, while its annual performance rate touched -36.23%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.77% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.68% for Sibanye Stillwater Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.55% for SBSW stocks with a simple moving average of -26.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SBSW

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SBSW reach a price target of $13, previously predicting the price at $25. The rating they have provided for SBSW stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on June 01st, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to SBSW, setting the target price at $19.90 in the report published on May 09th of the current year.

SBSW Trading at -1.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBSW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.77%, as shares sank -2.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBSW fell by -8.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.17. In addition, Sibanye Stillwater Limited saw -25.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SBSW

Equity return is now at value 25.50, with 13.70 for asset returns.