Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (CLM)?

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (AMEX:CLM) went down by -1.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.75. The company’s stock price has collected -9.04% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (AMEX :CLM) Right Now?

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (AMEX:CLM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 4.41 x from its present earnings ratio.

CLM currently public float of 204.52M and currently shorts hold a 4.27% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CLM was 1.87M shares.

CLM’s Market Performance

CLM stocks went down by -9.04% for the week, with a monthly drop of -18.40% and a quarterly performance of -6.46%, while its annual performance rate touched -37.50%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.81% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.51% for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.22% for CLM stocks with a simple moving average of -28.18% for the last 200 days.

CLM Trading at -15.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.81%, as shares sank -16.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLM fell by -9.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.81. In addition, Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. saw -42.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.