Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) Just Got Our Attention

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE:EBR) went down by -3.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.80. The company’s stock price has collected -1.99% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE :EBR) Right Now?

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE:EBR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.19 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $12.94, which is $3.32 above the current price. EBR currently public float of 1.29B and currently shorts hold a 0.57% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EBR was 1.69M shares.

EBR’s Market Performance

EBR stocks went down by -1.99% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.45% and a quarterly performance of 3.97%, while its annual performance rate touched 14.95%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.87% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.17% for Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.02% for EBR stocks with a simple moving average of 5.81% for the last 200 days.

EBR Trading at -6.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.87%, as shares sank -4.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EBR fell by -1.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +42.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.53. In addition, Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. saw 37.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EBR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.29 for the present operating margin

+67.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. stands at +15.01.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.66.