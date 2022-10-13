Buy or Sell Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) went up by 9.73% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.90. The company’s stock price has collected 13.94% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/07/21 that Blackstone to Invest in Autolus Therapeutics

Is It Worth Investing in Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ :AUTL) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AUTL is at 1.51.

The average price from analysts is $11.50, which is $7.34 above the current price. AUTL currently public float of 76.29M and currently shorts hold a 1.42% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AUTL was 134.56K shares.

AUTL’s Market Performance

AUTL stocks went up by 13.94% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.00% and a quarterly performance of 12.37%, while its annual performance rate touched -45.50%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.44% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.09% for Autolus Therapeutics plc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 30.28% for AUTL stocks with a simple moving average of -4.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AUTL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AUTL stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for AUTL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AUTL in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $12 based on the research report published on June 14th of the previous year 2021.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AUTL reach a price target of $9. The rating they have provided for AUTL stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 29th, 2021.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to AUTL, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on December 28th of the previous year.

AUTL Trading at 9.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AUTL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.44%, as shares surge +7.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AUTL rose by +13.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.52. In addition, Autolus Therapeutics plc saw -36.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AUTL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10958.66 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Autolus Therapeutics plc stands at -9429.06. Equity return is now at value -59.30, with -44.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.11.