A Lesson to Learn: Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF)

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (AMEX:DXF) went up by 23.46% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.89. The company’s stock price has collected 25.54% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (AMEX :DXF) Right Now?

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (AMEX:DXF) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 2.97 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $24.84. DXF currently public float of 10.57M and currently shorts hold a 0.39% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DXF was 103.28K shares.

DXF’s Market Performance

DXF stocks went up by 25.54% for the week, with a monthly drop of -20.40% and a quarterly performance of -25.09%, while its annual performance rate touched -74.82%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 24.57% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 16.81% for Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.04% for DXF stocks with a simple moving average of -40.47% for the last 200 days.

DXF Trading at -16.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DXF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 24.57%, as shares sank -20.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DXF rose by +25.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3226. In addition, Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited saw -66.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DXF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-518.91 for the present operating margin

+100.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited stands at -498.29.