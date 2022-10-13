A Lesson to Learn: 9F Inc. (JFU)

9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) went up by 83.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.76. The company’s stock price has collected 56.35% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in 9F Inc. (NASDAQ :JFU) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for 9F Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $9.10. JFU currently public float of 89.56M and currently shorts hold a 0.09% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of JFU was 163.43K shares.

JFU’s Market Performance

JFU stocks went up by 56.35% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.17% and a quarterly performance of -59.89%, while its annual performance rate touched -78.62%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 30.54% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 16.92% for 9F Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 29.18% for JFU stocks with a simple moving average of -56.82% for the last 200 days.

JFU Trading at -21.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JFU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 30.54%, as shares sank -10.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -54.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JFU rose by +56.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2677. In addition, 9F Inc. saw -68.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for JFU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-21.29 for the present operating margin

+90.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for 9F Inc. stands at -29.78. Equity return is now at value -5.20, with -4.00 for asset returns.