We Analyzed the Future Direction of THOR Industries Inc. (THO), Here is What We Found

THOR Industries Inc. (NYSE:THO) went up by 3.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $125.72. The company’s stock price has collected 7.00% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/28/22 that Thor’s RV Sales Were Strong, but Demand Is an Issue

Is It Worth Investing in THOR Industries Inc. (NYSE :THO) Right Now?

THOR Industries Inc. (NYSE:THO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 3.80 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for THO is at 1.66. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for THOR Industries Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $78.70, which is $0.32 above the current price. THO currently public float of 51.25M and currently shorts hold a 15.10% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of THO was 785.72K shares.

THO’s Market Performance

THO stocks went up by 7.00% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.91% and a quarterly performance of -2.50%, while its annual performance rate touched -36.94%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.06% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.23% for THOR Industries Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.43% for THO stocks with a simple moving average of -6.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of THO

DA Davidson, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see THO reach a price target of $60. The rating they have provided for THO stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on May 19th, 2022.

MKM Partners gave a rating of “Neutral” to THO, setting the target price at $89 in the report published on May 05th of the current year.

THO Trading at -2.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought THO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.06%, as shares surge +0.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, THO rose by +7.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $72.98. In addition, THOR Industries Inc. saw -24.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at THO starting from ORTHWEIN PETER BUSCH, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $72.50 back on Oct 05. After this action, ORTHWEIN PETER BUSCH now owns 30,000 shares of THOR Industries Inc., valued at $1,450,000 using the latest closing price.

WOELFER W. TODD, the CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER of THOR Industries Inc., purchase 1,225 shares at $81.55 during a trade that took place back on Jul 12, which means that WOELFER W. TODD is holding 70,325 shares at $99,899 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for THO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.37 for the present operating margin

+14.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for THOR Industries Inc. stands at +5.36. The total capital return value is set at 20.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.42. Equity return is now at value 34.10, with 14.90 for asset returns.

Based on THOR Industries Inc. (THO), the company’s capital structure generated 57.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.53. Total debt to assets is 25.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 55.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.96 and the total asset turnover is 1.98. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.56.