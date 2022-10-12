We Analyzed the Future Direction of Orthofix Medical Inc. (OFIX), Here is What We Found

Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) went down by -19.18% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $38.83. The company’s stock price has collected -24.09% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ :OFIX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for OFIX is at 1.01. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Orthofix Medical Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $34.33, which is $25.46 above the current price. OFIX currently public float of 19.61M and currently shorts hold a 2.31% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OFIX was 131.25K shares.

OFIX’s Market Performance

OFIX stocks went down by -24.09% for the week, with a monthly drop of -30.38% and a quarterly performance of -36.67%, while its annual performance rate touched -59.29%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.18% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.88% for Orthofix Medical Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -25.92% for OFIX stocks with a simple moving average of -46.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OFIX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OFIX stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for OFIX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OFIX in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $45 based on the research report published on March 04th of the current year 2022.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OFIX reach a price target of $39. The rating they have provided for OFIX stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on October 20th, 2020.

Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of “Neutral” to OFIX, setting the target price at $48 in the report published on October 29th of the previous year.

OFIX Trading at -29.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OFIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.18%, as shares sank -29.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -42.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OFIX fell by -24.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.76. In addition, Orthofix Medical Inc. saw -52.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OFIX starting from Paolucci Michael E, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $31.15 back on Nov 22. After this action, Paolucci Michael E now owns 27,141 shares of Orthofix Medical Inc., valued at $62,300 using the latest closing price.

DOUG RICE, the CFO of Orthofix Medical Inc., purchase 1,400 shares at $30.05 during a trade that took place back on Nov 19, which means that DOUG RICE is holding 73,543 shares at $42,070 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OFIX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.29 for the present operating margin

+73.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Orthofix Medical Inc. stands at -8.26. Equity return is now at value -10.70, with -7.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.55.