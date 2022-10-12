We Analyzed the Future Direction of Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (INVZ), Here is What We Found

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ) went down by -6.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.03. The company’s stock price has collected -15.83% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/02/22 that VW Selects Innoviz for Self-Driving Lidar Technology

Is It Worth Investing in Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ :INVZ) Right Now?

INVZ currently public float of 121.62M and currently shorts hold a 1.90% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of INVZ was 1.80M shares.

INVZ’s Market Performance

INVZ stocks went down by -15.83% for the week, with a monthly drop of -18.85% and a quarterly performance of 17.10%, while its annual performance rate touched -7.57%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.57% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.43% for Innoviz Technologies Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -15.09% for INVZ stocks with a simple moving average of 4.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INVZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INVZ stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for INVZ by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for INVZ in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $12 based on the research report published on September 28th of the current year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see INVZ reach a price target of $22. The rating they have provided for INVZ stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on September 20th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to INVZ, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on November 17th of the previous year.

INVZ Trading at -13.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INVZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.57%, as shares sank -16.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INVZ fell by -15.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.28. In addition, Innoviz Technologies Ltd. saw -28.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for INVZ

Equity return is now at value -41.50, with -36.20 for asset returns.